CNN Money Transfers
Operated by moneycorp

Online Payments

Make international payments safely and securely, 24/7, from wherever you are in the world. What’s more there are no transfer fees.

Access anytime

To enable you to manage your international payments around the clock, all CNN Money Transfers clients are provided with access to our easy-to-use, secure online payment platform, giving you the ability to make payments at any time and from anywhere in the world.

Get started

33 online currencies

CNN Money Transfers gives you the ability to buy and sell in 33 different currencies online, plus many more available over the phone. You will also be able to monitor the progress of your transactions and manage recipient details – making it simpler to make repeat transfers.

Get started

Free online transfers

CNN Money Transfers provides clients with free online transfers. Some banks can charge $30-$50 every time you send money overseas. If you make regular monthly payments this could save you as much as $500 a year.

Get started

More reasons to choose us

Personal account manager

When dealing with the fast paced ever fluctuating foreign exchange market, it can be extremely beneficial to speak to a currency expert.

You will be assigned you own personal account manager who can guide you through the transfer process and offer specialist guidance on your currency requirements.

Get started

Safe and secure

Moneycorp has over 35 year’s foreign exchange experience, is authorised and regulated by the FCA and all customer funds are safeguarded in segregated client accounts.

Starcard

As our client you will receive a moneycorp starcard, which enables you to take advantage of exclusive discounts, including Apple online store, hotel specials and exclusive travel money rates. Click here for T&C’s

What our customers say

Feefo

...the whole process was easy, everyone I dealt with was extremely helpful, friendly and professional.

Jane Clarke
Get started

...it was delivered with a personal touch – there was always someone available at the end of the phone to offer expert guidance...

Michael Hughes
Get started

Get a great exchange rate today

Get started  

Or Call us: UK/International +44 (0) 203 411 3962 or US: +1 (844) 719-8810